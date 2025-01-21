Ravichandran Ashwin raises concerns over India's Champions Trophy squad selection
Veteran Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has raised concerns over India's playing XI for the upcoming Champions Trophy.
In his 'Ash Ki Baat' with journalist Vimal Kumar, Ashwin highlighted two concerns: the absence of left-handed batters and uncertainty over the No. 8 spot.
Additionally, he also compared the current squad with the one that played in the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Squad breakdown
Ashwin analyzes India's top-order batting lineup
Ashwin gave a detailed breakdown of the Indian team's lineup, starting with right-handed openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.
He expects Virat Kohli at No. 3, and Shreyas Iyer at No. 4 after his World Cup form.
He further added that KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant may occupy No. 5, while Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are contenders for No. 6.
Player prospects
Ashwin questions Jaiswal's inclusion in playing XI
Ashwin questioned Yashasvi Jaiswal's place in the playing XI, indicating he would only get a look-in if someone else gets injured.
He envisioned Jaiswal opening the innings with Rohit Sharma, pushing Gill to No. 3 and Kohli to No. 4.
This would see either Pant or Rahul at No. 5 and possibly Iyer being dropped from the team, despite his phenomenal form.
Team strategy
Ashwin suggests potential role for Washington Sundar
Ashwin also hinted at a possible place for Washington Sundar in the playing XI, considering coach Gautam Gambhir's faith in his batting skills.
He envisioned Jadeja/Patel playing at No. 6, followed by Hardik Pandya at No. 7 and Sundar at No. 8.
This would then open doors for three fast bowlers or a combination of Kuldeep Yadav and two pacers, keeping things balanced with Pandya's all-round skills.
Match conditions
Ashwin highlights dew factor in Dubai
Ashwin emphasized the significant role dew plays in Dubai, where India will play all their matches.
He questioned whether India would risk playing three spinners in such conditions.
Additionally, the veteran spinner also suggested that Nitish Kumar Reddy might have been a better option than the three-finger spinners—Jadeja, Patel, and Sundar—in the squad for the tournament.
Schedule
India's schedule in the Champions Trophy
As mentioned India will play all their matches at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
Meanwhile, the Men In Blue open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by a high-stakes game against Pakistan on February 23.
India's third and last group-stage fixture is against New Zealand on March 02.