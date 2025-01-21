What's the story

Veteran Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has raised concerns over India's playing XI for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

In his 'Ash Ki Baat' with journalist Vimal Kumar, Ashwin highlighted two concerns: the absence of left-handed batters and uncertainty over the No. 8 spot.

Additionally, he also compared the current squad with the one that played in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

