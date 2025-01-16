A look at Indian batters with T20I tons against England
After a grueling Test season, India are set to host England in a five-match T20I series at home. The two teams will clash in the series opener in Kolkata, starting January 22.
Suryakumar Yadav, one of only three Indians with a T20I ton against England, will lead the hosts.
Here are the Indian players who own a hundred against this opposition (T20Is).
#1
KL Rahul: 101* in 2018, Manchester
In July 2018, KL Rahul became the first Indian to slam a century against England in T20I cricket.
Rahul slammed a 54-ball 101* as India chased down 160 in Manchester. His knock included 10 fours and 5 sixes.
Rahul and Rohit Sharma added a century-plus stand after India lost Shikhar Dhawan early on. However, Rahul single-handedly powered India to victory.
#2
Rohit Sharma: 100* in 2018, Bristol
Days later, Rohit slammed a similar century against England in Bristol.
Rohit smashed an unbeaten 100 off 56 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours and 5 sixes. India chased down 199 in 18.4 overs.
Then-skipper Virat Kohli (43) and Hardik Pandya (33*) also contributed to India's win. Earlier, the latter took four wickets for India.
#3
Suryakumar Yadav: 117 in 2022, Nottingham
Suryakumar is the only other Indian with a century against England in T20I cricket. SKY also has the highest T20I score for India against this opposition.
He slammed a 55-ball 117, laced with 14 fours and 6 sixes, but India lost the mach while chasing 216. They were restricted to 198/9.
Shreyas Iyer was the only other Indian with a 20-plus score.