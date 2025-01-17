What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to probe wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson's absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, as per Times of India.

The probe comes just before the team selection for the upcoming India versus England ODI series and ICC Champions Trophy.

Despite an important white-ball leg on the international cricket horizon, Samson didn't feature in any of Kerala's matches in this domestic List A tournament.