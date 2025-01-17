BCCI to investigate Samson's absence from Vijay Hazare Trophy
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to probe wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson's absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, as per Times of India.
The probe comes just before the team selection for the upcoming India versus England ODI series and ICC Champions Trophy.
Despite an important white-ball leg on the international cricket horizon, Samson didn't feature in any of Kerala's matches in this domestic List A tournament.
Unclear reasons
Samson's absence raises questions
Samson missed Kerala's preparation camp for the Vijay Hazare Trophy and informed Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) about his unavailability.
However, he didn't give any specific reason for missing the tournament to either the board or selectors.
Meanwhile, Samson was known to have traveled to Dubai for undisclosed reasons. This has led to speculation about a potential injury or issues with KCA.
Firm position
BCCI's stance on domestic cricket participation
BCCI has always stressed on the importance of domestic cricket participation for players.
Earlier, cricketers like Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer lost their central contracts for skipping domestic matches without proper authorization.
"The selectors would want a valid reason. Otherwise, it will be difficult to consider him for the ODI season," a BCCI source told TOI.
Squad implications
Samson's potential impact on squad selection
Despite not playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Samson remains a strong candidate for India's wicket-keeper role.
He will be in contention with Dhruv Jurel for the role. However, his recent form and experience in white-ball cricket could work in his favor.
The result of BCCI's probe into his absence from the tournament will be pivotal in deciding his place in the upcoming squads.