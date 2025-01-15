England cricketer James Vince relocates to Dubai after home attacks
James Vince, a key player in England and Hampshire cricket, has decided to move to Dubai.
The move comes after his family home near Southampton was attacked multiple times.
The house was attacked twice last year, once on April 15 and again on May 11. During the attacks, two cars parked in the driveway endured damaged, and the house's front windows were smashed.
Career shift
Vince has played 55 matches for England
Vince, a key player in county cricket for over a decade, has played a total 55 matches for England , including 13 Tests. He was also part of the 2019 World Cup-winning squad.
However, Hampshire announced that Vince will 'take a break' from red-ball cricket this year and only play T20 cricket for the county as well as The Hundred.
Leadership change
Vince steps down as Hampshire captain
After leading Hampshire to three T20 Blast honors in his 10-year captaincy, Vince has resigned from the position.
The club confirmed his plans to move to Dubai, adding that he had a tough 2024 due to the attacks on his home.
Vince thanked everyone at Utilita Bowl for their support during this tough time and for letting him take this next step in his career.
Ongoing participation
Vince can take part in PSL
Due to Vince's new contract with Hampshire, he can now feature in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which starts just before the County Championship season.
He had earlier opted out of playing for Hampshire in the Global Super League after signing with Abu Dhabi T10 team Delhi Bulls.
Hampshire's Director of Men's Cricket Giles White recognized Vince's immense contributions to the club over almost two decades as a leading batter and captain.