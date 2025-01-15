What's the story

Indian cricket star, Jasprit Bumrah, has been put on bed rest after his back swelled up. The condition arose after his gruelling tour of Australia.

The exact nature of his ailment and the treatment plan will be decided once the swelling goes down.

There is no official word from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the severity of Bumrah's injury yet.

His participation in the ICC Champions Trophy also remains uncertain.