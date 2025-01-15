Jasprit Bumrah on bed rest due to back swelling: Details
What's the story
Indian cricket star, Jasprit Bumrah, has been put on bed rest after his back swelled up. The condition arose after his gruelling tour of Australia.
The exact nature of his ailment and the treatment plan will be decided once the swelling goes down.
There is no official word from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the severity of Bumrah's injury yet.
His participation in the ICC Champions Trophy also remains uncertain.
Injury details
Bumrah's injury occurred during Sydney Test
Bumrah had picked up the injury on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test against Australia. He had to pull out of the match after bowling a single over post-lunch break.
"Bumrah could go to the CoE next week but right now there is no fixed date yet," a source close to the situation said.
The source added Bumrah has been advised bed rest at home till his muscles recover and swelling subsides.
Recovery plan
Return to cricket will be carefully managed
The source further added that Bumrah won't be rushed back to the game at this stage.
The exact time of rest and recovery can only be determined after a thorough diagnosis, Ramji Srinivasan, the former India strength and conditioning coach, told TOI.
A TOI report stated that Bumrah's recovery process depends on "whether the swelling is in the muscle or on disk, and also on individual capacity, medical intervention, and post-medical rehab work."
Future participation
Participation in Champions Trophy uncertain
Bumrah's future in professional cricket looks shady with the injury. A disk bulge could delay his return.
Notably, India are yet to finalize their provisional squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, and it remains to be seen if he makes it to the list of 15.
The selectors are awaiting the medical team's final report before deciding on Bumrah's inclusion.