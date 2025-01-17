WPL 2025: Schedule, venues, dates and other details
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025.
The third edition of the prestigious women's T20 league will see 22 games being played across four cities: Baroda, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai.
The five-team tournament will kick off on February 14 at the newly constructed BCA Stadium in Baroda.
WPL 2025: Opening clash between Gujarat Giants and RCB
The WPL 2025 will kick off with a thrilling clash between the Gujarat Giants and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Baroda will host five more matches before the tournament shifts to Bengaluru.
Here, RCB will play their first home game against Mumbai Indians, who were crowned champions in the inaugural edition of the WPL.
RCB's home games and Lucknow's WPL debut
RCB will get three more chances to make their fans happy at home, with matches against UP Warriorz on February 24, Gujarat Giants on February 27, and Delhi Capitals on March 1.
This season also marks Lucknow's debut as a WPL venue.
The UPW will play three matches at their home ground starting March 3.
Mumbai to host final leg of WPL 2025
The final phase of the WPL 2025 will be held in Mumbai, with the iconic Cricket Club of India hosting the last two league matches and two high-stakes Playoff games.
Mumbai Indians will end the league stage with back-to-back home games against Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 10 and 11 respectively.
Details of the playoff games
The playoffs see the table-topper directly in the final, while second and third-placed teams face off in an Eliminator on March 13 for a shot at glory in the grand finale on March 15. Meanwhile, all the matches are evening fixtures with the acting getting underway on 7;30pm IST.
