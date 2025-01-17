What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025.

The third edition of the prestigious women's T20 league will see 22 games being played across four cities: Baroda, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

The five-team tournament will kick off on February 14 at the newly constructed BCA Stadium in Baroda.