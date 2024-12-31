Summarize Simplifying... In short Ayush Mhatre, a young cricket sensation, has broken Yashasvi Jaiswal's record by scoring 181 runs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match, making him the youngest player globally to score over 150 runs in a List A match.

Mhatre, who had previously impressed in the U-19 Asia Cup, has also made a strong start to his First-Class career, accumulating 441 runs in just six matches.

His record-breaking performance and consistent showings highlight his potential as a future star in cricket.

Mhatre scored 181 runs off 117 balls

VHT: Ayush Mhatre breaks Yashasvi Jaiswal's record with 181-run knock

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:37 pm Dec 31, 202402:37 pm

What's the story 17-year-old cricketing prodigy Ayush Mhatre has created history by breaking Yashasvi Jaiswal's world record. The young right-hand opener produced a stunning performance in the fifth round match of the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Playing for Mumbai against Nagaland at the Narendra Modi Stadium on December 31, Mhatre scored a stunning 181 runs off just 117 balls. His innings comprised 15 fours and 11 sixes, taking Mumbai to 403/7 in their allotted 50 overs.

Strategic partnership

Mhatre's partnership with Raghuvanshi sets stage for Mumbai

Mhatre's innings was further accentuated by his 156-run opening stand with Angrish Raghuvanshi. The strategic partnership paved the way for Mumbai's dominant display in the match. With this innings, Mhatre not only registered the fifth-highest score by a Mumbai player in the Vijay Hazare Trophy history but also broke Jaiswal's long-standing record. He has now become the youngest batter globally to score over 150 runs in a List A match, surpassing Jaiswal's record set against Jharkhand in 2019.

Consistent performer

Mhatre's previous performances in U-19 Asia Cup

Before his record-breaking show in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Mhatre had already made a mark on the international stage. He opened for India in the recently concluded U-19 Asia Cup 2024, where he batted in five innings and scored a total of 176 runs at an average of 44. Although India lost to Bangladesh in the finals, Mhatre's consistent show throughout the tournament was impressive.

Information

Mhatre scripts List A history

As per cricket.com, Mhatre was 17 years and 168 days old during the time of his 181 against Nagaland. He went past Jaiswal, who aged 17 years and 291 days during his 203 against Jharkhand in 2019. Like Mhatre, Jaiswal also plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket.

Stats

Here are Mhatre's numbers

Mhatre, who made his First-Class debut against the Rest of India earlier this year, made a stunning start to his career. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has completed 441 FC runs in just six matches at a fine average of 40.09. This includes two tons besides a fifty. Meanwhile, the ongoing VHT season marked his List A debut. He has now raced to 303 runs across five games in the 50-over format at 61.80 (100: 1, 50: 1).