Jitesh Sharma credits Dinesh Karthik for his resurgence in T20s
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has credited his recent resurgence in T20 cricket to mentor Dinesh Karthik.
The 31-year-old believes that Karthik is "trying to create a new player" in him.
"It's been a great journey till now because in the off-season, I really worked hard with him," said Jitesh about his training with Karthik during a press conference on Wednesday.
New approach
Jitesh's new role and team's support
Jitesh said he was excited to execute shots he never thought he could, thanks to the team's support.
He was instrumental in RCB's recent win over Mumbai Indians with an unbeaten 19-ball 40.
"While I am playing those shots, I am very happy [with the execution] because I have never tried those shots," Jitesh said.
"And I am going to execute thanks to all the backing they give me."
Training insights
High-performance camps and confidence building
The off-season training Jitesh spoke about included two high-performance camps held by Karthik and RCB's coaching staff in January and February.
These sessions honed Jitesh's skills, adding finesse to his powerful game.
"My confidence doesn't rely on the score. It always depends on my process and how I train in my practice," he explained about his approach to keeping confidence high during training.
Strategic approach
Jitesh's transformation and RCB's strategy
Jitesh has been pivotal in bolstering RCB's lower middle order, scoring 85 runs at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 184.78 in the three innings played so far this season.
He stressed that their success is a result of a calculated approach and not mindless aggression.
"We know everyone's strengths in the batting line-up and the team management has given a proper role," he detailed about their strategy.
Information
RCB face DC in Match 24 on Thursday
RCB face Delhi Capitals in a crunch IPL 2025 clash on Thursday. Match number 24 sees third-placed RCB vie for supremacy against DC, who currently occupy top place in the 10-team table.
Do you know?
A look at Jitesh Sharma's stats in T20s
Jitesh owns 2,710 runs from 130 T20 matches (119 innings) at 26.83. In addition to a ton, he has smashed 10 fifties. His strike rate is 151.14, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, 815 of his runs in T20s have come in the IPL at 23.97.