IPL 2025, SRH vs PBKS: Decoding key player battles
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set for an exciting face-off between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 27th match of the season.
The clash will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 12.
Despite their past strong performances against PBKS, SRH have had a challenging start this season.
Here are the key player battles that can be on display.
#1
Travis Head vs Arshdeep Singh
The dangerous Travis Head bagged single-digit scores in his last two outings.
His face-off with Arshdeep Singh would be to watch out for as the pacer can swing the new ball.
As per ESPNcricinfo, history supports Arshdeep in this battle as has dismissed the southpaw twice across five T20 meetings.
Head has a strike rate of 136.36 in this battle.
#2
Heinrich Klaasen vs Yuzvendra Chahal
Heinrich Klaasen has been SRH's match-winner with the bat. He is known for his explosive shots and is considered a dangerous prospect against spin.
Though Yuzvendra Chahal has looked out of touch this season, he can be tasked to trump Klaasen.
Across eight T20 meetings, Klaasen has scored 133 runs from 60 balls off Chahal (SR: 221.66).
Meanwhile, the leg-spinner has dismissed Klaasen thrice.
#3
Priyansh Arya vs Mohammed Shami
PBKS' 24-year-old opening batter Priyansh Arya scripted history with a breathtaking 103 against Chennai Super Kings in his last outing.
SRH would not want to see his wrath. Mohammed Shami will have the onus to trap the southpaw cheaply.
Four of Shami's five wickets this season have come in the first six overs.
Arya boasts a T20 strike rate of 195.38 in this phase.
#4
Shreyas Iyer vs Pat Cummins
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has done well this season, having already scored two fifties.
In the upcoming game, Iyer will look to dominate his opposite number Pat Cummins.
Notably, Iyer has scored 33 IPL runs against Cummins without being dismissed. The former has a strike rate of 194.11 in this battle.
Meanwhile, the pacer has managed just four scalps so far this season.