The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set for an exciting face-off between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 27th match of the season.

The clash will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 12.

Despite their past strong performances against PBKS, SRH have had a challenging start this season.

Here are the key player battles that can be on display.