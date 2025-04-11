IPL 2025: Can SRH revive their campaign against formidable PBKS?
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 marches on with its 27th match, between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).
The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad April 12.
SRH come into this match on the back of a four-match losing streak.
Meanwhile, PBKS have won three of their four matches.
Here we look at the match preview.
Venue details
Pitch conditions and streaming details
The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is expected to be a batsman's paradise. The average first innings score here hovers around 163 runs.
Traditionally, teams batting second have fared better in Hyderabad, winning 45 out of 80 IPL games played here.
Meanwhile, the match will start at 07:30pm IST and can be watched live on Star Sports Network or streamed online on the JioHotstar app.
H2H
Here's the head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, both teams have played each other in 23 matches in the IPL.
SRH hold the upper hand with 16 victories, while PBKS have registered seven wins.
The two sides met twice last season and the Sunrisers prevailed on both occasions.
At home, the Orange Army have lost just one of their nine matches against the Mohali-based team.
Campaign
Punjab Kings in strong position
SRH, who are sitting at the bottom of the points table, have been majorly let down by their top three.
In contrast, PBKS is having a successful season so far, having won three out of their first four games.
Power-hitting has been their key strength as many of their batters have been among runs.
The upcoming clash promises to be an exciting one as both teams are eager for victory for different reasons.
XIs
Predicted lineups for SRH vs PBKS
SRH's predicted playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mohammed Shami.
PBKS' predicted playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Impact subs: Abhinav Manohar (SRH) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (PBKS).
