IPL 2025: Arshdeep Singh claims three-fer vs LSG
What's the story
In Match 13 of the IPL 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) restricted hosts Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to 171/7 in the first innings at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.
The game witnessed some brilliant bowling from PBKS with Arshdeep Singh leading the charge.
He claimed three wickets in the game, including the one in the very first over of the match.
Here are his stats.
Key moments
Arshdeep Singh takes crucial wickets
Arshdeep dented LSG with his fourth ball in the game, dismissing opener Mitchell Marsh for a golden duck.
The left-arm pacer then picked two important wickets in the last over.
He got rid of a well-set Ayush Badoni, who scored 41 off 33 balls. Soon after, Abdul Samad (27 off 12 balls) was also sent back to the pavilion.
Arshdeep's brilliant bowling ensured that PBKS restricted LSG to 171/7.
LSG's innings
Vital contributions from LSG batters
Despite losing three wickets in the powerplay, LSG posted a decent score on the board with the help of Samad and Badoni.
Earlier in the innings, Nicholas Pooran starred for the Super Giants, scoring 44 off 30 balls.
While Arshdeep trapped three batters, Lockie Ferguson, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Glenn Maxwell took one wicket apiece.
Spell
81 scalps in the IPL for Arshdeep
Though Arshdeep leaked a few runs, he was the pick of the PBKS bowlers - claiming 3/43 from four overs.
The pacer has now raced to 81 scalps from 67 games at 26.31. Besides two four-fers, he owns a fifer as well.
His economy rate in the IPL reads 9.06. Against LSG, he now boasts seven wickets from five games.