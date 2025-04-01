What's the story

In Match 13 of the IPL 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) restricted hosts Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to 171/7 in the first innings at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

The game witnessed some brilliant bowling from PBKS with Arshdeep Singh leading the charge.

He claimed three wickets in the game, including the one in the very first over of the match.

Here are his stats.