What's the story

Rajasthan Royals claimed their first win of the Indian Premier League 2025 season, downing Chennai Super Kings in match number 11 in Guwahati on Sunday.

The match went down the wire with CSK needing 18 runs off 4 balls. RR prevailed in the end despite Jamie Overton slamming a six.

Earlier, RR posted 182/9 in 20 overs. CSK were restricted to 176/6.