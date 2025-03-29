CSK coach Stephen Fleming says Chepauk offers no home advantage
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has voiced his concerns over the team's failure to adjust to the Chepauk pitch in recent years.
Despite going for a spin-heavy squad in the IPL 2025 auction, CSK's second home game of the season witnessed seamers stealing the show instead of spinners.
The unexpected turn was led by Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who picked combined figures of 7-0-41-4 in their match against CSK.
Here's more.
Pitch woes
CSK's struggle with Chepauk pitch
Fleming confessed CSK have been finding it difficult to read the Chepauk pitch for years.
"Well, as we've been telling you for a number of years, there was no home advantage at Chepauk," he said as per ESPNcricinfo after CSK's crushing defeat at home.
He added, "We've won away from home a couple of times. And we haven't been able to read...we've been really honest with you."
Notably, this was also CSK's biggest defeat at home.
Pitch evolution
Shifts in Chepauk pitch dynamics
Notably, the Chepauk pitches in IPL 2024 didn't assist spin, which has been CSK's forte.
Fast bowlers picked 74 wickets while spinners only 25 at the venue last season.
"It's not the Chepauk [of old] where you can just go in and play four spinners," Fleming said, stressing on the need for a change in approach to understand each pitch's individuality.
Batting strategy
CSK's batting approach sparks debate
Fleming defended his team's batting approach after a journalist questioned if their method was becoming outdated.
"We talk about firepower, we have firepower all the way through," he responded.
"I don't understand this question. Just because we don't swing from ball one and have a little bit of luck go away, we'll see at the end. Just see at the end who wins it."
Home advantage
CSK's home advantage under scrutiny
After CSK's 50-run defeat against RCB, Fleming had a fiery exchange with a reporter over the team's performance.
He repeated that there is no home advantage at Chepauk as they haven't been able to read the pitches well.
"We haven't been able to get a good sense of the wickets over the last couple of years," he said, admitting it's been a problem for them.