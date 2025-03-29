What's the story

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has voiced his concerns over the team's failure to adjust to the Chepauk pitch in recent years.

Despite going for a spin-heavy squad in the IPL 2025 auction, CSK's second home game of the season witnessed seamers stealing the show instead of spinners.

The unexpected turn was led by Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who picked combined figures of 7-0-41-4 in their match against CSK.

Here's more.