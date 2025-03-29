IPL 2025, DC to take on SRH: Preview
Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match of IPL 2025 at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 30.
The Capitals registered a thrilling one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their opener.
Meanwhile, SRH are coming off a defeat against LSG after clinching their first match.
Star batter KL Rahul will return for DC after missing their opening game due to personal commitments.
Here is the match preview.
Match details
Pitch report and streaming details
The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is famous for its batting-friendly pitch with a hard surface that lets the ball come onto the bat easily.
DC chased down 210 here against LSG in their opener. Meanwhile, the dew factor is out of the equation with this game being a day fixture.
Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on the JioHotstar app or website (3:30pm IST).
Rivalry
Head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have clashed in a total of 24 IPL games as of now, with DC winning 11.
The Capitals won one encounter through Super Over in IPL 2021. They won even after scoring just 159/4.
On the other hand, the Orange Army emerged victorious 13 times.
The two sides met each other just once last season and the Orange Army walked away with a win.
DC
DC's thrilling start to IPL 2025
Delhi Capitals started their IPL 2025 campaign on a high with a thrilling one-wicket win over LSG.
Chasing a target of 209 runs, the Capitals were down at 65/5 but turned the game around as Ashutosh Sharma played a brilliant knock.
This win must have given them a lot of confidence going into the next matches of the season.
SRH
SRH's mixed start to the season
Sunrisers Hyderabad had a blistering start to IPL 2025, almost shattering the record for the highest total in IPL history in their first match against Rajasthan Royals.
However, their second game didn't go as planned. The team fell short against LSG by five wickets and with four overs to spare.
Pat Cummins' team would want to bounce back against the Capitals.
Team news
Predicted line-ups and player predictions
DC (Predicted playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar,
SRH(Predicted playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami.
Impact subs: Ashutosh Sharma and Adam Zampa.
