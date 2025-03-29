What's the story

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match of IPL 2025 at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 30.

The Capitals registered a thrilling one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their opener.

Meanwhile, SRH are coming off a defeat against LSG after clinching their first match.

Star batter KL Rahul will return for DC after missing their opening game due to personal commitments.

Here is the match preview.