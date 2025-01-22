What's the story

India hammered England in the 1st T20I at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on January 22.

The Men in Blue successfully chased down 133 after bowling out the Englishmen. Abhishek Sharma led the charge with a blistering half-century.

Earlier, a concerted bowling effort helped India restrict England even though Buttler slammed a solid 68. Varun Chakravarthy took three wickets.

Here are the key stats.