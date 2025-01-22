Arshdeep Singh becomes India's most successful bowler in T20Is: Stats
What's the story
Arshdeep Singh, India's mainstay pacer in T20I cricket, has added another feather to his cap.
The left-arm seamer is now India's most successful bowler in the shortest format, having overtaken Yuzvendra Chahal.
Arshdeep reached this landmark in the 1st T20I against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 22.
The Indian pacer is set to enter the 100-wicket club.
Record
Arshdeep surpasses Chahal in terms of wickets
As mentioned, Arshdeep has surpassed Chahal to become India's highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket.
Chahal, who last appeared in a T20I, has 96 wickets to his name so far. Arshdeep got past him with his second wicket in Kolkata.
The latter has featured in 61 T20Is since making debut in the format in 2022. His growth in the last two years has been commendable.
Information
Arshdeep in elite company
It is worth noting that Arshdeep is one of only five Indian bowlers with more than 85 wickets in T20I cricket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya are the only others in this regard.
Career
A look at his T20I career
Arshdeep made his T20I debut during India's tour of England in 2022. He took two wickets in his first international appearance as India beat England in Southampton.
Arshdeep has been leading India's pace attack across bilateral T20I series and ICC tournaments ever since. He touched the 90-wicket mark in his 59 T20I appearance.
Notably, Arshdeep's T20I bowling average has remained under 20.
2024
Most T20I wickets for India in 2024
Arshdeep's rise to the top has been defined by consistent performances of late.
His best returns came during the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup match against hosts USA, where he bowled an exceptional spell of 4-0-9-4. He also helped India claim the coveted trophy as they beat SA in the final.
With 36 scalps, Arshdeep was India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is last year.