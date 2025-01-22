What's the story

Arshdeep Singh, India's mainstay pacer in T20I cricket, has added another feather to his cap.

The left-arm seamer is now India's most successful bowler in the shortest format, having overtaken Yuzvendra Chahal.

Arshdeep reached this landmark in the 1st T20I against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 22.

The Indian pacer is set to enter the 100-wicket club.