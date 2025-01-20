What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has urged Rishabh Pant to show more responsibility in his batting approach.

The advice comes ahead of the three-match ODI series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy.

Despite Pant's inconsistent performance in 50-over cricket, he has been picked as the second wicket-keeper for the Champions Trophy squad, ahead of players like Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.