Raina urges Pant to bat responsibly in upcoming ODI series
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has urged Rishabh Pant to show more responsibility in his batting approach.
The advice comes ahead of the three-match ODI series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy.
Despite Pant's inconsistent performance in 50-over cricket, he has been picked as the second wicket-keeper for the Champions Trophy squad, ahead of players like Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.
Potential
Raina highlights Pant's potential in ODIs
Raina also recognized Pant's potential in ODIs, referring to his solitary century - an unbeaten 125 against England in 2022.
He stressed that if Pant got 40-50 deliveries, he could be a game-changer for India.
"It depends on how you play, I think if Yashasvi does not play in the top order then Rishabh Pant will have a very important role," Raina told Star Sports.
Strategy
Raina suggests Pant's batting position
Raina went on to suggest that Pant could bat at the fourth position or even before Hardik Pandya.
He emphasized on Pant spending time on the pitch and not making costly mistakes owing to his immense talent.
"He has to tell himself that if I play 50 deliveries then I can score 80-100 runs but it is important for him to spend some time," Raina added.
Information
Rahul likely to be first choice keeper-batter for India
KL Rahul is likely to be India's first choice keeper-batter ahead of Pant. Rahul played a prominent role in the ODI World Cup in 2023. He also brings more value and lends a balance to the side.
Stats
Rahul and Pant's stats in ODIs
In 77 ODIs, Rahul owns 2,851 runs at an impressive 49.15. He has 7 tons and 18 fifties under his belt. His strike rate is 87.56.
On the other hand, Pant owns 871 runs from 33 ODIs at 33.50. He has one ton and 5 fifties. His strike rate is 106.21.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul has played 37 matches as India's wicketkeeper, claiming 49 catches and 4 stumpings.
Meanwhile, Pant has 23 catches and one stumping.