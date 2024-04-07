Next Article

Virat Kohli surpasses Suresh Raina with this IPL record: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 12:04 am Apr 07, 2024

What's the story Virat Kohli smashed his eighth century in the Indian Premier League. The 35-year-old Royal Challengers Bengaluru ace hit an unbeaten 113 against the Rajasthan Royals in match number 19 of the IPL 2024 season. Kohli's knock went in vain as Jos Buttler's sixth IPL century helped RR win. Meanwhile, while fielding, Kohli achieved a massive record. We present the details.

Most catches by an outfielder in IPL history

Kohli now holds the record for most catches in the IPL as a non-wicket-keeper. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 35-year-old owns 110 catches, going past Suresh Raina's tally of 109 catches. Kohli played his 242nd match. Raina finished with 209 IPL games. Kieron Pollard is the only other player with 100-plus catches (103). Rohit Sharma (99), Shikhar Dhawan and Ravindra Jadeja (98 each) are next.

How did Kohli get to the catch milestone?

Kohli got to his 110th catch when Yash Dayal dismissed Riyan Parag. A short of length delivery on off saw Parag whip the ball straight to the fielder at mid-wicket and Kohli completed the catch.

Kohli hit his 8th IPL ton, surpassed 7,500 runs

During the course of his knock, Kohli became the first batter in IPL history with 7,500 runs. Kohli hit 113* from 72 balls (SR: 156.94). He smashed 12 fours and four sixes. Kohli owns 7,579 runs at 38.27 (SR: 130.62). Kohli has 52 half-centuries and a record eight tons in the cash-rich league.