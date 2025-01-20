Axar Patel hints at flexible middle order for England T20Is
What's the story
India's newly appointed T20I vice-captain Axar Patel has hinted at a flexible middle-order batting line-up for the upcoming series against England.
Speaking at a press conference, he said only the openers' roles will be fixed while the positions from No. 3 to No. 7 could change according to match conditions and player form.
The five-match T20I series starts in Kolkata on Wednesday.
Performance boost
Patel's improved performance and versatility in T20s
Patel has been used by India as a floater in recent years, and he has proven his versatility and improved batting skills.
As per ESPNcricinfo, his average score in all T20s till the end of 2022 was 21.26 with a strike rate of 131.25.
However, since the start of 2023, he has improved his performance considerably, averaging 30.32 and striking at an impressive 145.62.
He has also scored six half-centuries at different positions in the last two years.
Strategy talk
Patel discusses flexible batting strategy for T20Is
During the press conference, Patel also spoke about the team's flexible batting strategy.
He said, "Batting wise, it's not just with me, but we spoke in 2023-24 itself that the openers are fixed, but everyone from Nos. 3 to 7 have been told that they can come into bat anytime."
He added that their middle order will adapt according to match conditions and opposition bowlers.
This way, they can get the most out of each player and respond to changing game scenarios.
Leadership role
Patel on leadership responsibilities and future plans
As Suryakumar Yadav's deputy in T20Is, Patel admitted the need for quick decision-making and spoke about his discussions with the support staff on the same.
He stressed that while there's not much pressure with a settled T20I side, small decisions still have to be taken during games.
Looking ahead, Patel said their main target is preparing for the upcoming World Cup and carrying forward their momentum from a successful 2024 into this series against England.
Comeback
Patel welcomes Shami's return to national team
Patel also welcomed the return of experienced pacer Mohammed Shami to the national team after he recovered from an ankle surgery.
Shami's performance in domestic tournaments was commendable, and a senior player's comeback always boosts the team, he said.
This is Shami's first inclusion in the national squad since November 19, 2023, when he last played in the ODI World Cup final.