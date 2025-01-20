Patel has been used by India as a floater in recent years, and he has proven his versatility and improved batting skills.

As per ESPNcricinfo, his average score in all T20s till the end of 2022 was 21.26 with a strike rate of 131.25.

However, since the start of 2023, he has improved his performance considerably, averaging 30.32 and striking at an impressive 145.62.

He has also scored six half-centuries at different positions in the last two years.