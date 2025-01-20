What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has openly supported the decision to name Shubman Gill as India's vice-captain for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The announcement was made by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma on January 18.

Notably, this isn't Gill's first leadership role as he had previously been the vice-captain for both ODI and T20I teams during the Sri Lanka tour in July 2024.