Ashwin endorses 'futuristic' decision to name Gill as vice-captain
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has openly supported the decision to name Shubman Gill as India's vice-captain for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
The announcement was made by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma on January 18.
Notably, this isn't Gill's first leadership role as he had previously been the vice-captain for both ODI and T20I teams during the Sri Lanka tour in July 2024.
Strategic decision
Ashwin views Gill's appointment as a strategic move
Ashwin backed Gill's appointment on his YouTube channel, calling it a "futuristic call."
He implied that the move shows the team management's forward-thinking approach in recognizing potential future leaders.
Ashwin also noted that among other vice-captaincy contenders, only Gill had a guaranteed place in the playing XI.
Leadership potential
Gill's leadership potential recognized by Raina
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has also backed the decision to appoint Gill as vice-captain.
Speaking on Star Sports Press Room, Raina praised Gill's leadership skills and highlighted his successful stint as captain of the Gujarat team in the IPL.
Despite some recent form and consistency issues, both Ashwin and Raina believe in Gill's potential as a future leader for Team India.
Track record
Gill's impressive track record in ODIs
Gill boasts an incredible record in 50-over cricket.
In 2023, he led the charts as the highest run-scorer of the year with 1,584 runs from 29 matches at an average of 63.36. He scored five centuries and nine half-centuries.
Although he was dropped for a Test during India's recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy defeat, Gill continues to be a vital cog in India's leadership group for the ICC event.
Information
Gill's ODI career in stats
Gill has played 47 ODIs to date, scoring a total of 2,328 runs at an impressive 58.20. In addition to six tons, he owns 13 fifties. He owns 259 fours and 52 sixes. His strike rate is 101.74.