Alyssa Healy doubtful for Ashes series remainder due to injury
What's the story
Australian cricket team's captain Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of the first T20I at the SCG.
She suffered a foot injury on the same side as her previous plantar fascia injury during last year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
The nature of her condition has raised doubts over her participation in the remaining matches of the Ashes series.
Leadership shift
Tahlia McGrath likely to lead Australia in Healy's absence
In Healy's absence, Tahlia McGrath is likely to step up as the team's leader.
The Australians are eyeing an 8-0 lead and Ashes retention in Sydney.
The top-order gap left by Healy could be filled by either Grace Harris or the uncapped Georgia Voll, bringing a new flavor to the team's composition.
Squad delay
Healy's injury delays Australia's squad announcement
Healy's injury has also delayed the announcement of Australia's squad for the Women's day-night Test at the MCG.
The team was initially slated to be named during Monday's T20I.
"Alyssa has developed mid-foot soreness on the same side as her previous plantar fascia injury following the ODI series," a Cricket Australia statement said, confirming her unavailability for this evening's game.
Medical strategy
Cricket Australia's medical team devises plan for Healy
Meanwhile, Cricket Australia's medical team is in touch with specialists to formulate a suitable management plan for Healy.
"She is currently being managed in a boot and will not be available for this evening's game," the statement further clarified.
Her availability for the rest of the series will be determined as more information comes to hand, leaving fans and teammates on the edge of their seats about her return.
Injury woes
Healy's injury history and future participation concerns
Healy's injury history features a knee problem that curtailed her WBBL stint and restricted her to batting only in the ODIs against New Zealand in December.
She had missed the earlier home series against India due to the issue but returned to keeping duties for the three ODIs against England.
The packed schedule of the WT20I series begs the question if she can bear the workload of a Test match, especially as a wicketkeeper.
Information
Healy featured in the WODI series against England
Healy played in the recently concluded WODI series against England. She scored 70, 29 and 15 runs respectively. The Aussie Women thrashed England 3-0.