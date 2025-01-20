Australian Open: Madison Keys to face Elina Svitolina in quarters
19th seed Madison Keys of the United States has reached the Australian Open quarter-finals for the fourth time in her career.
She clinched a hard-fought win over sixth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.
The match lasted 1 hour and 49 minutes, ending with a scoreline of 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in favor of Keys.
This win marks her third head-to-head win against Rybakina out of five meetings on the WTA Tour.
Semis pursuit
Keys eyes 3rd Australian Open semi-final
Keys is now just a win away from reaching her third Australian Open semi-final. She had reached the final four in 2015 and 2022.
Her next opponent will be 28th seed Elina Svitolina, who pulled off a stunning comeback against Veronika Kudermetova in the Rod Laver Arena on Monday.
Keys has a slight edge over Svitolina in their head-to-head record with three wins to two losses.
Winning streak
Keys maintains winning streak in 2025 season
Keys is riding on a nine-match winning streak, having recently won the WTA 500 title in Adelaide.
She leads the tour in match wins this year with an incredible 10-1 record.
Her win over Rybakina was her first top 10 win at a Grand Slam since she pulled off back-to-back wins over Jessica Pegula and Marketa Vondrousova to reach the 2023 US Open semi-finals.
Svitolina's journey
Svitolina advances to 12th career Grand Slam quarter-final
On the other hand, former World No. 3 Svitolina is also making big strides in the tournament.
She has reached her 12th career Grand Slam quarter-final and first at the Australian Open since 2019.
This is Svitolina's fourth Slam quarter-final since returning from maternity leave in 2023.
Despite a tough start against Kudermetova on Monday, she pulled off a victory with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-1.
Match stats
Match stats of Keys and Svitolina's matches
Keys doled out 4 aces compared to Rybakina's three. Both players committed six double faults each.
Keys had a 61% win on the 1st serve and a 62% win on the 2nd. She converted 5/9 break points.
On the other hand, Svitolina served five aces with Kudermetova firing blanks.
Svitolina also committed four double faults. She had a 67% win on the first serve and a 62% win on the 2nd.
She converted 5/9 break points.
Information
Grand Slams numbers of Keys and Svitolina
Keys has raced to a 113-45 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 31-10 at AO. Svitolina owns a 102-43 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including a 29-11 at AO.