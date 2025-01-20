What's the story

19th seed Madison Keys of the United States has reached the Australian Open quarter-finals for the fourth time in her career.

She clinched a hard-fought win over sixth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

The match lasted 1 hour and 49 minutes, ending with a scoreline of 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in favor of Keys.

This win marks her third head-to-head win against Rybakina out of five meetings on the WTA Tour.