What's the story

24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was not pleased during his second-round match against Jaime Faria at the 2025 Australian Open.

The Serbian tennis star was miffed over a sudden change in lighting conditions at Rod Laver Arena.

After a brilliant 29-shot rally in the second set, Djokovic held serve and leveled the score at 5-5. But his celebration was short-lived, thanks to an unexpected incident.