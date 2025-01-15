What's the story

In a major feat, Pratika Rawal, the new star of Indian women's cricket, has scored her maiden international century.

She played a 154-run knock in the third Women's ODI against Ireland at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

At just 24 years of age and playing only her sixth match for India, Rawal's achievement highlights her potential as a strong right-hand batter on the world stage.