Pratika Rawal hits her maiden WODI hundred: Key stats
What's the story
In a major feat, Pratika Rawal, the new star of Indian women's cricket, has scored her maiden international century.
She played a 154-run knock in the third Women's ODI against Ireland at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.
At just 24 years of age and playing only her sixth match for India, Rawal's achievement highlights her potential as a strong right-hand batter on the world stage.
Performance breakdown
Rawal's century: A display of skill and consistency
Rawal's century came off just 100 balls, proving her batting prowess.
This comes after her consistent performances in the series where she crossed 50 in both previous matches.
In the first ODI, Rawal scored an impressive 89 runs from 96 deliveries, followed by a swift 67 runs off just 61 balls in the second match.
These performances underline her reliability as a top-order batter for India.
Teamwork triumphs
Rawal and Mandhana's double-hundred stand
In the same match where Rawal scored her maiden century, stand-in Indian skipper Smriti Mandhana also made history by smashing the fastest WODI hundred by an Indian woman.
She eventually departed after scoring 135.
Rawal and Mandhana then formed a formidable duo at the crease, amassing a staggering 233-run opening partnership from just 160 balls.
After Mandhana's departure, Rawal further recorded a century stand with Richa Ghosh.
DYK
Mandhana, Rawal script this record
As mentioned, Mandhana and Rawal put up a strong 233-run partnership in the match.
This is the third-highest stand by an Indian pair in WODIs, only behind Deepti Sharma-Punam Raut' 320-run stand in 2017 and Reshma Gandhi-Mithali Raj's 258-run partnership in 1999.
Intrestingly, all these three partnerships have come against Ireland.
Meanwhile, the Women in Blue have already taken an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Stats
Fourth 50-plus score in six WODIs
Rawal was dismissed a stunning 154 runs off just 129 balls, having smashed 20 fours and one six.
The 24-year-old is indeed off to a stellar start in WODIs as she now owns four 50-plus score in her first six appearances.
Her maiden hundred took her to 444 runs as she averages 74 (SR: 95.68).
This sets a new record for the most runs scored by any cricketer, male or female, in their first six ODI innings.
Information
Rawal joins these names
Rawal also became the third Indian woman to surpass the 150-run mark in a WODI innings. She has joined Harmanpreet Kaur (171* vs Australia, 2017) and Deepti Sharma (188 vs Ireland, 2017).