What's the story

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is all set to make his return to the Ranji Trophy, India's premier red-ball tournament, on January 30.

The match against Railways will be his first appearance in the domestic circuit since November 2012.

Kohli will feature in Delhi's crucial match despite a neck sprain, which delayed his participation.

The 36-year-old is set to complete 11,500 First-Class runs.