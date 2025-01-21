Virat Kohli set to complete 11,500 First-Class runs: Key stats
What's the story
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is all set to make his return to the Ranji Trophy, India's premier red-ball tournament, on January 30.
The match against Railways will be his first appearance in the domestic circuit since November 2012.
Kohli will feature in Delhi's crucial match despite a neck sprain, which delayed his participation.
The 36-year-old is set to complete 11,500 First-Class runs.
Overview
Overview of his First-Class career
Kohli's last Ranji Trophy appearance was in 2012, against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad, where he managed scores of 14 and 43 in his side's two innings respectively.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has played 155 First-Class matches, amassing 11,479 runs across 258 innings at an average of 48.23. His tally includes 37 tons and 39 fifties.
Notably, 9,230 of his runs have come for India.
Information
Kohli eyes these feats
As mentioned, Kohli is 21 shy of completing 11,500 runs in First-Class cricket. The star batter is also eyeing the 40,000-run mark across formats in Indian cricket. He has 15,348 List A and 12,886 T20 runs to his name.
Form
Kohli aims to bounce back
Kohli has been under the scanner as he scored just 190 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Although he slammed a ton in Perth, his recurrent dismissals outside the off-stump raised several questions over his current form.
However, this Ranji Trophy outing will give Kohli a chance to regroup and get back his form before the ODI series against England.
Test cricket
Kohli's stature in Test cricket
Despite his current form, Kohli has been a legend across formats.
He is India's fourth-highest run-scorer in Tests, behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar. In 123 Tests, the 36-year-old has amassed 9,230 runs, including 30 tons.
Interestingly, Kohli was once the only batter with an average of over 50 in all three formats. However, his Test average has now dropped to 46.85.