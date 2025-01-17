Decoding England batters with 80-plus scores versus India (T20Is)
England are gearing up to take on hosts India in a five-match T20I series, starting on January 22.
The series will see the return of key players and introduction of new talents.
England's T20I record in India has been inconsistent, but they are eager to improve their performance this time around.
Here we look at England batters with 80-plus scores versus India in T20Is.
#1
Jos Buttler - 80* in Adelaide, 2022
England did not break a sweat while chasing 169 against India in the semi-final of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval.
Openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales were equally brilliant.
While Buttler played the second fiddle at the start, he changed gears toward the end.
He returned unbeaten on 80 off 49 balls (4s: 4, 6s: 7) as England won by 10 wickets.
#2
Alex Hales - 86* in Adelaide, 2022
Buttler wasn't the only one who tormented India in the 2022 semi-final game in Adelaide.
Hales was also sensational on the day as his 47-ball 86* helped England prevail with four overs to spare.
He hammered four boundaries and seven sixes during his stay.
Hales and Buttler's 170-run stand in the game is the highest T20 WC partnership to date.
#3
Jos Buttler - 83* in Ahmedabad, 2021
Buttler features twice on this list as his match-winning knock helped England beat India in the 2021 Ahmedabad T20I.
Chasing 157, England lost Jason Roy (9) early. However, Buttler then dominated a 58-run stand with Dawid Malan (18) to knock the hosts out of the contest.
The opener eventually returned unbetaen on 83 off 52 balls as England crossed the line in just 18.2 overs.
He smashed five fours and four maximums.