What's the story

Delhi Capitals are reportedly eyeing Axar Patel as their captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, as per ANI.

The development comes after the franchise bought seasoned players KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis in the recent mega auction, both of whom have previously captained IPL sides.

The possible appointment of Patel, who has been with Delhi Capitals since 2019, highlights the franchise's faith in him.