Watch: Nitish Kumar Reddy receives hero's welcome post BGT heroics
What's the story
India's new cricketing sensation, Nitish Kumar Reddy, received a rousing welcome in Visakhapatnam after his brilliant showing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.
The 21-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder, who has been touted as one of the brightest talents to have emerged from the Australia tour, was welcomed by a throng of ecstatic fans and media personnel.
His family members were also present to welcome him back in triumph.
Grand reception
Reddy's triumphant return marked by fanfare and celebration
As soon as he reached the airport, Reddy was showered with yellow petals and presented a huge garland by his die-hard fans.
Social media was inundated with pictures of him sitting in an open jeep, with his father Mutyalu Reddy.
The procession passed through the streets of Gajuwaka, Reddy's hometown in Visakhapatnam, amid cheers of local fans who came out to pay tribute to their cricketing hero.
Stellar debut
Reddy's remarkable performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Reddy's debut series was nothing short of spectacular as he scored 298 runs in five matches at an average of 37.25. This made him India's second-highest run-scorer in the series.
His most memorable moment came during the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where he scored a phenomenal maiden Test century with a gritty knock of 114 runs, winning hearts of cricket legends and fans alike.
Versatile talent
Reddy's all-round skills and future prospects
Apart from his batting, Reddy also showcased his bowling skills, picking up five wickets in the series, including best figures of 2-32.
His contributions proved vital despite India's 1-3 defeat in the five-match series.
Former cricketers from both India and Australia have praised Reddy's calmness and maturity, marking him as a future star for the Indian cricket team across formats.
Future prospects
Reddy's potential inclusion in upcoming T20I series
After his successful debut, there are speculations about Reddy's inclusion in India's next T20I series against England.
The series will begin on January 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
If not picked for the series, Reddy will most probably play for Andhra in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B matches later this month.
His journey from a promising domestic player to an international sensation has been truly inspiring.
Twitter Post
Here is the video!
Grand reception for Nitish Reddy in hometown Visakhapatnam. #NewStar pic.twitter.com/XA7JNAS3fe— Vijay Tagore (@vijaymirror) January 9, 2025