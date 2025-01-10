What's the story

India's new cricketing sensation, Nitish Kumar Reddy, received a rousing welcome in Visakhapatnam after his brilliant showing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

The 21-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder, who has been touted as one of the brightest talents to have emerged from the Australia tour, was welcomed by a throng of ecstatic fans and media personnel.

His family members were also present to welcome him back in triumph.