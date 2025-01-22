What's the story

In a blow to the Indian cricket team, fast bowler Mohammed Shami was left out of the Playing XI for the first match of the five-game T20I series against England being held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The decision has dampened hopes of Shami's much-awaited return to international cricket.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed the same at the toss, with India electing to field.