Mohammed Shami returns to training ahead of England T20Is
What's the story
Star India pacer Mohammed Shami returned to training after a long injury layoff.
The focus was on his bowling during the team's first practice session in Kolkata ahead of their T20I series against England.
This will be Shami's first international cricket appearance since the 2023 ODI World Cup final.
Notably, Shami was included in India's ICC Champions Trophy squad. He is also set to make his presence felt in the India-England ODIs.
Training details
Shami's intensive training session
As per ESPNcricinfo, Shami's training session was over an hour-long, with his knee strapped and under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Morne Morkel.
He started by marking a spot on a good-length area on the practice pitches, then warmed up by bowling with a half run-up for over 20 minutes.
Later, he bowled with his full run-up to openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma in the nets.
Domestic record
Shami's performance in domestic cricket
Shami has been gradually rebuilding his form through domestic cricket.
He made a successful Ranji Trophy return last November, leading Bengal to a season-opening victory with a match haul of seven wickets.
In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20s, he picked 11 wickets in nine games at an average of 25.36, followed by the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-dayers where he took five wickets in three matches at 25.80.
Information
Shami's white-ball stats
Shami has played 23 T20Is for India, taking 24 scalps at 29.62. Overall in T20s, he has claimed 201 scalps from 165 matches at 24.29. In ODIs, Shami owns 195 wickets at 23.68. Overall in List A cricket, he has 257 wickets.