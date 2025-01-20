What's the story

Star India pacer Mohammed Shami returned to training after a long injury layoff.

The focus was on his bowling during the team's first practice session in Kolkata ahead of their T20I series against England.

This will be Shami's first international cricket appearance since the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Notably, Shami was included in India's ICC Champions Trophy squad. He is also set to make his presence felt in the India-England ODIs.