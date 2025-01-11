James Anderson likely to play for Lancashire in 2025 season
What's the story
England cricket legend, James Anderson, is eyeing a professional comeback in the County Championship's Division Two next season.
According to The Telegraph, he is in talks for an all-format return with Lancashire.
The move would take his illustrious career beyond his 43rd birthday.
Anderson last played a Test against West Indies at Lord's in July 2024, ending his 21-year-long association with the England national team.
Career continuation
Anderson's potential return to Lancashire
Although Anderson hasn't played any competitive cricket since his retirement, his actions indicate he isn't done yet.
He had entered the IPL auction in December but went unsold.
However, despite the setback, Anderson has stayed fit with regular training sessions and work with England's strength and conditioning coaches.
This dedication could see him return to professional cricket with Lancashire, the club that first signed him nearly 25 years ago.
Season start
Anderson's anticipated availability for 2025 season
Anderson is likely to be available from the beginning of the 2025 season.
His debut match could be against Middlesex at Lord's, in Lancashire's first match from April 4-7.
If he maintains his coaching role with England, he could play five matches before the Test summer kicks off with a one-off match against Zimbabwe in May.
This indicates a huge commitment from Anderson toward Lancashire and professional cricket.
Balancing act
Anderson's media duties and financial considerations
Anderson's possible return to Lancashire would also mean balancing his increasing media commitments.
Further, Lancashire would have to pay his wages for the first time in over a decade, as he is no longer an ECB centrally contracted player.
These factors complicate Anderson's possible return but don't appear to deter his resolve for a professional comeback.