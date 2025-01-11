What's the story

19-year-old Arshin Kulkarni made a significant mark on his List A debut match for Maharashtra by scoring a stunning century.

He did so in the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Punjab at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara .

His performance meant Maharashtra posted a solid 275/6 in their allotted 50 overs.

Here we look at his stats.