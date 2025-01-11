VHT quarter-finals: Arshin Kulkarni hammers century on List A debut
19-year-old Arshin Kulkarni made a significant mark on his List A debut match for Maharashtra by scoring a stunning century.
He did so in the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Punjab at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara .
His performance meant Maharashtra posted a solid 275/6 in their allotted 50 overs.
Here we look at his stats.
Match-saving stand
Kulkarni's crucial partnership in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Kulkarni's century arrived at a crucial juncture when Maharashtra was reeling at 8/2 after the early dismissals of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Siddhesh Veer.
The opener then stitched a vital partnership with seasoned player Ankit Bawne (60), adding 147 runs to the team's score.
Kulkarni eventually departed after scoring 107 off 137 deliveries, including 14 fours.
IPL auction
Kulkarni to play for LSG
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might have found an ideal opener for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
The team bought Kulkarni, who is a fast-bowling all-rounder, for a mere ₹30 lakh at the mega auction.
Although LSG doesn't have a proper opener apart from Aiden Markram, Kulkarni's recent exploits have given the LSG camp hope that he can be their opener.
Track record
Kulkarni's consistent performance in domestic cricket
Kulkarni's success is not a one-off event. In the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he scored 194 runs in six matches at an average of 32 and a strike-rate of 137.
He also took six wickets and maintained an economical rate throughout.
His consistent performance indicates that he could be a strong contender to open the innings with Mitchell Marsh or Markram for LSG in the IPL 2025 season.