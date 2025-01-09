Rajasthan pip Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy, enter quarters
What's the story
Rajasthan beat Tamil Nadu in a crucial pre-quarter-final clash of the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday.
Rajasthan posted 267/10 in 47.3 overs at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara. Abhijeet Tomar scored a ton.
Varun Chakravarthy claimed a solid fifer for Tamil Nadu.
In response, Narayan Jagadeesan's 65 wasn't enough as TN perished for 248 in 47.1 overs.
Here's more.
Game-changer
Chakaravarthy's bowling prowess disrupts Rajasthan's momentum
Rajasthan got off to a shaky start, losing their first wicket early and scoring just 24 runs in the first 10 overs.
However, a second-wicket partnership of 160 between centurion Tomar (111 off 125 balls) and captain Mahipal Lomror (60 off 49 balls) changed the momentum.
At this juncture, Chakaravarthy stepped up to bowl Lomror in the 32nd over and breaking Rajasthan's rhythm.
Impact
Chakaravarthy's brilliance triggers Rajasthan's collapse
After Lomror's dismissal, Chakaravarthy took the wickets of Deepak Hooda (7) and Tomar in quick succession, leaving Rajasthan at 209/4 by the 36th over.
This sparked a collapse in Rajasthan's innings as they lost their last nine wickets for just 83 runs in 16.1 overs.
Chakaravarthy completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Ajay Singh and Khaleel Ahmed, further solidifying his impact on the match.
Campaign
An excellent campaign for Chakravarthy
Chakaravarthy started the 2024/25 VHT campaign with a spell of 2/36 against Uttar Pradesh. In his next outing against J&K, he made his presence felt with 2/39.
Versus Vidarbha next, Chakaravarthy managed 1/49. Thereafter, his 5/9 saw TN floor minnows Mizoram. He picked 3/34 against Chhattisgarh next.
And now, he took a fifer against Rajasthan (5/52).
Numbers
Chakravarthy claims his 4th fifer in List A cricket
Chakaravarthy owns 18 scalps in 2024/25 VHT. As per ESPNcricinfo, he averages 12.16 with his economy rate being 4.36.
Overall, playing his 23rd match in List A cricket, Chakaravarthy has raced to 59 scalps at 13-plus.
His economy rate is 4-plus. This was his 4th five-wicket haul in the 50-over format.
Duo
Tomar and Lomror deliver the goods
Tomar's 111 from 125 balls had 12 fours and 4 sixes. This was just his 3rd game in the 2024/25 VHT. He scored 76 and 15 before this match against TN.
Meanwhile, Lomror scored 60, hitting three fours and 4 sixes.
This was his 3rd fifty-plus score in VHT 2024/25 (100s: 2).
He owns 406 runs at an average of 81.2.
Information
Jagadeesan finishes his campaign with 303 runs
Jagadeesan's 65 had 10 fours. He faced 52 balls. This was his 2nd fifty-plus score in the VHT 2024/25 season. He had earlier smashed 165 versus J&K. He finished the campaign with 303 runs from six matches at 60.6.
Information
Aman Singh Shekhawat bags three wickets for Rajasthan
Aman Singh Shekhawat managed three scalps for Rajasthan in this contest. He bowled 8.1 overs and conceded 60 runs. This was his 4th match of the season. He owns six scalps. Notably, the VHT 2024/25 campaign marked his debut for Rajasthan in domestic cricket.