Rajasthan got off to a shaky start, losing their first wicket early and scoring just 24 runs in the first 10 overs.

However, a second-wicket partnership of 160 between centurion Tomar (111 off 125 balls) and captain Mahipal Lomror (60 off 49 balls) changed the momentum.

At this juncture, Chakaravarthy stepped up to bowl Lomror in the 32nd over and breaking Rajasthan's rhythm.