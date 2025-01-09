What's the story

Star New Zealand batter Martin Guptill has bid adieu to international cricket. The senior batter confirmed the same on Wednesday (January 8).

The 38-year-old featured in 198 ODIs, 122 T20Is, and 47 Tests in his 13-year illustrious international career. He was once the mainstay opener for the Kiwis in white-ball cricket.

Guptill bows out with the most T20I runs for NZ.