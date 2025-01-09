Martin Guptill retires: His notable stats, records in international cricket
What's the story
Star New Zealand batter Martin Guptill has bid adieu to international cricket. The senior batter confirmed the same on Wednesday (January 8).
The 38-year-old featured in 198 ODIs, 122 T20Is, and 47 Tests in his 13-year illustrious international career. He was once the mainstay opener for the Kiwis in white-ball cricket.
Guptill bows out with the most T20I runs for NZ.
International stats
Fifth-most international runs for NZ
Between 2009 and 2022, Guptill featured in 367 internationals for New Zealand.
He racked up 13,463 runs at an average of 35.90, the fifth-most across formats for the Kiwis, after Kane Williamson (18,661), Ross Taylor (18,199), Stephen Fleming (15,289), and Brendon McCullum (14,676).
Guptill went on to slam 24 centuries and 76 fifties in his international career.
White-ball cricket
Exploits in white-ball cricket
Guptill hammered 7,346 runs from 198 ODIs at an average of 41.73. His tally includes 18 tons and 39 fifties.
The 38-year-old is only behind Taylor (8,607) and Fleming (8,007) in terms of ODI runs for NZ.
Notably, Guptill remains the only batter to have slammed over 3,000 T20I runs for NZ. He compiled 3,531 runs from 122 T20Is at 31.81 (two tons).
Information
Second-most T20I caps for NZ
Guptill recorded the second-most appearances for New Zealand in T20I cricket. He is only behind Tim Southee (126) in this regard. No other player has more than 120 T20I caps for NZ.
2015 WC
Most runs in WC 2015
Guptill starred for New Zealand in the 2015 ODI World Cup. The Kiwis finished as the runners-up after losing the final to Australia.
Notably, Guptill finished as the highest run-scorer of the tournament, with 547 runs from nine matches at an average of 31.81. His strike-rate read 104.58.
He slammed two tons, including a career-best score of 237*.
Information
Second-highest individual score in ODIs
Guptill's 237* against the West Indies in the 2015 World Cup is the second-highest individual score in men's ODIs. This is also the second-highest individual score in ODI World Cup history. Guptill became the second-ever double-centurion in World Cups.