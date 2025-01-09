NFL: Ranking Rookie of the Year candidates through Week 18
As the 2024 NFL regular season wraps up, clear frontrunners for end-of-season awards have emerged.
Meanwhile, one among them is No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, who has lived up to the hype.
With the top 14 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft all being offensive players, let's dive into the top Rookie of the Year candidates heading into the postseason.
#1
Jayden Daniels - QB, Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels is the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year after a record-breaking season.
The Commanders' QB set the rookie QB rushing record with 891 yards and six TDs while leading his team to the playoffs.
Adding 3,568 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and a 69.0% completion rate, Daniels' dual-threat ability and 100.1 passer rating make him the clear frontrunner for the award.
#2
Brock Bowers - TE, Las Vegas Raiders
Brock Bowers delivered a historic rookie season for a tight end, tallying 1,194 receiving yards, five touchdowns, and an NFL rookie record 112 receptions.
Despite playing in the Raiders' 28th-ranked offense, he averaged 70.2 yards per game.
Notably, he also set the rookie reception record.
While impressive, his season falls short of Jayden Daniels' dual-threat dominance in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race.
#3
Bo Nix - QB, Denver Broncos
The rookie QB, Bo Nix played a solid role in helping the Denver Broncos stay competitive, backed by a top-five defense.
Nix threw for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 66.3% completion rate.
While his steady performance made him a dark-horse Offensive Rookie of the Year contender, he was never in the running to overtake Jayden Daniels' standout season.
#4
Brian Thomas - WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Brian Thomas shined as a rookie, ranking second among rookies in receiving yards with 1,282 and scoring 10 touchdowns, despite losing his starting quarterback midseason.
Averaging 14.7 yards per catch, he showcased his playmaking ability across the field, helping Jaguars fans transition from Calvin Ridley.
Meanwhile, Thomas' 87 receptions and consistent production highlight his bright future as a top offensive weapon.
#5
Malik Nabers - WR, New York Giants
The Giants' rookie WR, Malik Nabers has been a game-changer for the Giants, filling the void left since Odell Beckham Jr.'s departure.
The rookie racked up 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 109 catches, averaging 80.3 yards per game.
However, with his dynamic playmaking ability, it's impressive to imagine what Nabers could achieve with a more consistent quarterback under center.