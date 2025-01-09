NBA: Ranking 2024/25 Defensive Player of the Year candidates
As we move into the new year, the NBA regular 2024/25 season continues to heat up.
While much attention is given to top offensive players, standout defenders also make an impact.
Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama is often the name on everyone's lips when discussing defense, but other players have emerged in the DPOY conversation.
Here's a look at the latest DPOY rankings for 2024/25.
#1
Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs
As expected, Victor Wembanyama remains at the top of the DPOY ladder.
Meanwhile, the former No. 1 pick is a clear frontrunner for the award.
Leading the league in blocks per game for the second consecutive season, Wembanyama averages nearly four per night.
He's had three or more blocks in three of his last five games, including an impressive eight-block performance against the Bulls.
#2
Dyson Daniels - Atlanta Hawks
Dyson Daniels remains firmly in the No. 2 spot on the DPOY rankings, solidifying his reputation as one of the NBA's most impactful perimeter defenders.
He leads the league with an impressive 3.1 steals per game across 33 games.
Meanwhile, over his last three games, Daniels has amassed 13 steals, including a standout five-steal performance in just 31 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers.
#3
Anthony Davis - Los Angeles Lakers
Throughout his career, many have questioned why Anthony Davis has never won DPOY.
However, if he continues his current level of play, he could finally become a finalist this season.
Meanwhile, Davis ranks third in the league with just 2.1 blocks per game.
Despite the Lakers dropping two straight games, Davis has remained dominant defensively, recording a total of seven blocks during the stretch.
#4
Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks
Next is MVP-caliber forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who consistently anchors Milwaukee on both ends of the court.
Meanwhile, over his last four games, Giannis has tallied six blocks and notched five steals in three of his five outings.
Giannis, already a past DPOY winner, remains a prominent contender in this year's defensive accolades conversation, which is going to be a big addition to his resume.
#5
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been a consistent MVP contender since last season, but his defensive contributions deserve recognition too.
The OKC Thunder star is one of three NBA players averaging at least two steals per game and frequently adds blocked shots to his stat line.
Against the Boston Celtics, SGA showcased his two-way brilliance with 33 points, three steals, and two blocks.