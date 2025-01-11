What's the story

Australia's batting talisman Steve Smith made a sensational return to the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 season.

He hammered breathtaking hundred during the 30th match between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Despite his team facing early setbacks, Smith was undeterred and led from the front in his first game of the season.

This was his third BBL century, further establishing him as a beast of a batter.