Steve Smith scripts records with 3rd BBL hundred: Stats
What's the story
Australia's batting talisman Steve Smith made a sensational return to the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 season.
He hammered breathtaking hundred during the 30th match between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Despite his team facing early setbacks, Smith was undeterred and led from the front in his first game of the season.
This was his third BBL century, further establishing him as a beast of a batter.
Determination
Smith's resilience shines amid team setbacks
The Sixers were off to a rocky start with Josh Philippe and Kurtis Patterson getting out for mere nine and 12 runs, respectively.
But Smith's determination came to the fore as he stood his ground.
The opener took charge of the innings, keeping the scorecard moving with a flurry of boundaries and sixes.
His effort was key in steering the Sixers to a strong position against Perth Scorchers.
The side posted posted 222/3 in their allotted 20 overs.
Performance
Smith's century: A testament to his cricketing prowess
Smith's century is a testament to his cricketing prowess and ability to perform under pressure.
His return to the BBL after a hiatus was marked by this outstanding performance, further enhancing his reputation in the league.
The right-handed batter has been in sensational form lately, demonstrating consistency and skill in every match he plays.
He smoked two centuries in Australia's recent 3-1 home Test series triumph versus India.
Information
Smith equals this record
Smith reached his hundred off 58 balls and equalled the record for most centuries in the BBL, going level with Ben McDermott. While this was his third hundred in the tournament, his previous two tons came in the 2022-23 season.
Stats
Here are his overall numbers
Smith remained unbeaten on 121 off 64 balls, hitting 10 fours and seven sixes. This was the second-highest score by a Sydney Sixers batter.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced to 1,147 runs across 32 BBL games at 45.88 (SR: 146.30).
The tally includes seven fiftties besides three tons.
Meanwhile, this was overall his fourth T20 hundred as his tally now reads 5,754 T20 runs at 32-plus.