Devdutt Padikkal scores century in Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final: Stats
What's the story
Team India's rising batting sensation Devdutt Padikkal has made a sensational return from the Australian tour.
He wasted no time in displaying his talent in the ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament.
In the quarter-final match against Baroda, Padikkal put on a stellar show for Karnataka.
This was his first match in this tournament where he scored a stunning century.
Team dynamics
Padikkal's partnerships and team performance
Baroda's captain Krunal Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Padikkal opened the innings with Karnataka's captain Mayank Agarwal, who failed to deliver and was dismissed after scoring a mere six runs.
Thereafter, Padikkal put on a century partnership of 133 runs for the second wicket with Anis KV.
Anis contributed 52 runs to the Karnataka tally before perishing.
Stats
Padikkal's century details and career milestones
Padikkal reached his century in 96 balls and was dismissed after scoring 102 runs off 99 balls.
He smashed two sixes and 15 fours in this innings, with a strike rate of 103.03.
This is Padikkal's ninth century in List A cricket as he has raced to 1,977 runs in the format at a stellar average of 81-plus (50s: 11).
As per ESPNcricinfo, Padikkal has breached the 50-run mark 20 times across 30 List A innings.
BGT 2024-25
Padikkal's performance in Australia
Padikkal got to play just one game in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the opener in Perth.
However, he failed to impress as he was dismissed for a duck in the first innings.
He did score 25 runs in the second innings as India went on to win the game.
Despite the disappointment, he redeemed himself with a century against Baroda after returning to India.