India vs England: Varun Chakravarthy takes three-fer in Kolkata T20I
What's the story
Wrist-spinner Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of India's bowlers in the 1st T20I against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The mystery spinner took three wickets as England perished for 132. He also dismissed Jos Buttler, who turned out to be the lone warrior for England with a half-century.
Besides a three-fer, Chakravarthy also completed 20 wickets in the shortest format.
Bowling
Chakravarthy derails England
Despite receiving early blows, England raced to 46/2 after six overs. They further attacked Axar Patel after the Powerplay.
However, Chakravarthy removed Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone in the next over to get India back.
Chakravarthy finally dismissed Buttler in the 17th over, which was the final nail in the coffin for England.
The leg-spinner conceded just 23 runs in four overs.
Stats
A look at his T20I stats
As mentioned, Chakravarthy has now raced past 20 wickets in T20I cricket.
In 14 T20Is, the leg-spinner now owns 22 scalps at an incredible average of 16.63. He is one of the few Indian players with a five-wicket haul in the format.
Chakravarthy made a strong comeback to the international cricket scene with a three-wicket haul against Bangladesh last year.
Information
Chakravarthy's exploits in VHT
Chakravarthy has been in fine form of late. He finished as the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the Vijay Hazare Trophy this month, with Karnataka's V Koushik. Playing for Tamil Nadu, Chakravarthy took 18 wickets in just six games.