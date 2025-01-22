What's the story

Wrist-spinner Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of India's bowlers in the 1st T20I against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The mystery spinner took three wickets as England perished for 132. He also dismissed Jos Buttler, who turned out to be the lone warrior for England with a half-century.

Besides a three-fer, Chakravarthy also completed 20 wickets in the shortest format.