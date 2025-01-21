ICC chairman Shah meets IOC president Thomas Bach in Lausanne
What's the story
International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah met International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach in Lausanne, Switzerland, ahead of the January 30 IOC Session.
Meanwhile, the ICC shared photos of their meeting on Twitter, highlighting the growing momentum for cricket's inclusion in the Olympics.
The inclusion of the sport will start with the LA2028 Games and go beyond just the Olympics.
Advocacy efforts
Shah's advocacy for cricket's inclusion in future Olympics
Last month in Brisbane, Jay Shah advocated for cricket's inclusion in the 2032 Olympics.
He met Cindy Hook, head of the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Organizing Committee, and Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia.
Additionally, Shah held these talks during the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia at The Gabba.
Significant contribution
Shah's significant role in cricket's inclusion in LA 2028 Olympics
As BCCI secretary, Shah played a key role in securing cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Additionally, since becoming ICC chair, he has continued to advocate for the sport's promising future.
"This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic Games and work to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans worldwide," Shah stated.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Momentum continues to build around cricket’s inclusion as an @Olympics sport at the @LA2028 Games and beyond, with @JayShah meeting International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach in Lausanne, Switzerland this week. pic.twitter.com/hiySGMGNPg— ICC (@ICC) January 21, 2025