Australian legend warns boards after BCCI admits Indian team indiscipline
What's the story
Australian cricket legend Ian Healy was surprised at BCCI's late response to the so-called "star culture" in the Indian team.
Recently, the BCCI laid down a strict set of guidelines to restore discipline and unity in the Indian cricket team.
The new rules include restrictions on family and personal staff during tours, mandatory participation in domestic cricket, and adherence to an excess baggage limit among many other moves.
Here's what Healy has said.
Delayed response
Healy criticizes BCCI's delayed action on 'star culture'
Healy feels India admitted of letting have discipline of their national team slip badly.
Speaking to SEN Radio, he said, "The reshaping of Indian cricket. A strict, strong response from Indian cricket authorities basically admitting they have let discipline of their national team slip badly."
He added it was "extraordinary" that such things were allowed to go on for so long.
Lesson learned
Healy urges other cricket boards to learn from BCCI's experience
Healy, who has an illustrious cricketing career with 119 Tests and 168 ODIs, thinks other cricket boards should take a cue from India's experience.
He cautioned, "Maybe administrators and players have disrespected the dream of representing a powerhouse of the sport. Australia - plus other countries - be aware as to how far things can get off the rails without noticing the effects."
Team unity
BCCI's new guidelines aim to prevent distractions and maintain dynamics
Reportedly, the BCCI's guidelines came after some Indian players traveled separately with their families during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.
Now, the board has also banned personal managers/assistants of players and support staff from staying in the team hotel.
Players are also barred from personal shoots/endorsements during a series/tour to avoid distractions.
These measures ensure all players stay with the team until the scheduled end of a match/series, even if it ends early.
Reactions
Agarkar and Sharma respond to BCCI's new guidelines
India's chief of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, addressed the new guidelines saying they are standard rules and not punishments.
"I suppose every team has some rules in place... It's not a school. It's not a punishment," he said during a media interaction in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Indian test and ODI team captain Rohit Sharma refrained from commenting on BCCI's 10-point player guidelines but expressed his reservations about certain clauses during a live press conference.