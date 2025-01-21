Australian Open: Is Novak Djokovic battling groin injury?
What's the story
Serbian ace Novak Djokovic raised fitness concerns during the 2025 Australian Open quarter-final against Carlos Alcaraz.
The former seen wincing after points during the first set. This allowed his Spanish rival, the world number three, to take away the first set.
Djokovic then indicated a possible groin issue and left Rod Laver Arena with the physio for a medical timeout.
Match details
Djokovic's struggle and medical timeout
Djokovic started the Australian Open quarter-final against Alcaraz on a positive note.
Although he took an early lead, he soon started to struggle, appearing uncomfortable toward his box and slowing down after a few rallies.
After Alcaraz took a 5-4 lead, both players went back to their benches for a change-of-ends. It was then that Djokovic called the physio and quickly left the court with him.
Expert opinions
Commentators discuss Djokovic's condition
Commentator Naomi Cavaday observed Djokovic's struggle, saying, "Not a surprise that the physio is out on court. It feels like a bit of a struggle for Djokovic right now."
Tim Henman, another commentator, said that Djokovic appeared to be touching his groin area before leaving the court.
The trainer assessed Djokovic off-court and decided to give a medical timeout.
Match resumes
Djokovic returns to court with heavy strapping
A heavy strapping on Djokovic's left thigh accompanied him as he returned to the court. Alcaraz quickly won the first set 6-4 thereafter.
Despite the setback, Djokovic managed to gain a 2-0 lead in the second set. He eventually bounced back to win the next two sets.
However, Henman noted that Djokovic still didn't seem "comfortable" off his left side and speculated about a change in tactics by the Serbian player to shorten points duration.
Match history
Djokovic and Alcaraz's riveting rivalry
The quarter-final clash was a repeat of last year's Paris Olympics final and Wimbledon crown, both of which were thrilling contests.
Djokovic had looked forward to a "big battle" and had likened Alcaraz's dynamic playing to that of Rafael Nadal.
Despite his injury, Djokovic has done well at the Australian Open, with his last two matches being top-notch.