Margaret Court evades ban for her surprise Australian Open appearance
What's the story
Margaret Court, a celebrated name in the tennis world, stirred controversy by showing up at the 2024 Australian Open uninvited.
The 82-year-old tennis legend made a surprise appearance at last year's event, surprising tournament officials.
Despite not being invited, she managed to get a seat inside the Rod Laver Arena to watch Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz battle it out.
Unanticipated attendance
Court's unexpected presence at Australian Open
Tennis Australia was surprised when Court appeared on Day 10 of the 2024 Australian Open. This was especially surprising since she hadn't attended the tournament for the previous four years.
The surprise was further compounded when she was seen in the front row with her husband Barrymore, Rod Laver, and his partner Susan, at the "Melbourne" end.
Match
Court attended Djokovic-Fritz match
During her uninvited attendance, Court's phone went off while Djokovic and Fritz played a point in the men's singles quarter-final, The Age reported.
Despite this incident and her controversial presence last year, she was formally invited to the Rod Laver Arena on January 21.
There, she watched Alexander Zverev secure his semi-finals spot by defeating Tommy Paul.
Tribute event
Tennis Australia honors late Neale Fraser
Tennis Australia invited Court as part of a tribute to tennis icon Neale Fraser, who passed away on December 2 at 91. The tribute will be held ahead of the Australian Open night session.
Fraser's widow Thea and his brother John, a life member of Tennis Australia, was also present along with other Australian tennis legends Lesley Bowrey, Pat Cash, Judy Dalton, Mark Edmondson, John Fitzgerald, and Ken Rosewall.
Public backlash
Court's controversial stance on LGBTQ+ issues
Despite her stellar tennis career, which includes a record 24 Grand Slam titles (singles), Court has been a polarizing figure due to her anti-LGBTQ+ views.
In 2017, she called for a boycott of Australian airline Qantas for supporting same-sex marriage and made controversial comments on a Christian radio show.
The remarks sparked public outrage and calls from stars like John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova to rename the Margaret Court Arena after Australia's indigenous icon Evonne Goolagong.