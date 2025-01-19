Sajid Khan surpasses 50 Test wickets with 4th five-wicket haul
Pakistan cricket team spinner, Sajid Khan, ripped apart visitors West Indies in the first Test held in Multan.
Sajid finished with nine wickets in the match, taking a four-fer and a fifer.
His 5/50 in the 4th innings saw Pakistan trounce the visitors by 127 runs.
Earlier, Sajid managed 4/65 in the 2nd innings. Here are the details and stats.
Performance
Sajid was unstoppable versus WI
In the 2nd innings, Sajid started WI's demise by picking the first four wickets. His brilliance saw WI get reduced to 22/4 inside 5 overs. He managed 4/65 from 12 overs as WI perished for 137.
In the 4th innings, WI were folded for 123. Sajid picked the top 5 batters of the WI's batting line-up.
He dismissed half-centurion Alick Athanaze.
Numbers
A look at Sajid's terrific stats
Sajid went past 50 Test scalps for Pakistan in what was his 11th match.
He averages 27.73 with the help of three four-fers and four fifers.
In six home Tests, he has 34 wickets at 31.03. He owns three five-wickets hauls at home.
In 5 away Tests, he has 21 scalps at 22.71.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has 294 wickets in First-Class cricket.