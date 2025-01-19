Sajid went past 50 Test scalps for Pakistan in what was his 11th match.

He averages 27.73 with the help of three four-fers and four fifers.

In six home Tests, he has 34 wickets at 31.03. He owns three five-wickets hauls at home.

In 5 away Tests, he has 21 scalps at 22.71.

As per ESPNcricinfo, he has 294 wickets in First-Class cricket.