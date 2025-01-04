Marco Jansen scores quickfire 62 versus Pakistan in 2nd Test
What's the story
South Africa posted a mammoth score of 615 in the first innings of the 2nd Test against Pakistan at Newlands in Cape Town.
Resuming the day on 316/4, SA added more misery on Pakistan.
Ryan Rickelton, who started the day on 176*, went on to smash 259.
Kyle Verreynne also played a key role in South Africa's dominance, scoring his fourth Test century.
Thereafter, it was Marco Jansen, who thwarted the visitors with a knock of 62 from 54 balls.
Jansen's contribution
Jansen's quickfire knock bolsters South Africa's position
Jansen got the new year off to a flying start with a quickfire half-century.
His 50 came off just 42 balls, with six fours and three sixes.
The Proteas added a total of 137 runs in the 3rd session, taking their score to an impressive 566/7.
After tea, Jansen was dismissed by Mir Hamza. He ended up hitting 8 fours and three sixes.
SA were 572/8 when Jansen was dismissed. Notably, Jansen added 86 runs alongside Rickelton (7th wicket).
Partnership prowess
Jansen and Rickelton's partnership frustrates Pakistan
Jansen took 11 balls to get off the mark, but once he did, there was no stopping him.
He hit two fours and a six off Khurram Shahzad in two consecutive overs, adding to a 50-run partnership with Rickelton in just 46 balls.
Both players also hit sixes off Salman Agha, further frustrating the Pakistani side.
However, Pakistan finally managed to dismiss Rickelton before tea was called when he top-edged a ball from Hamza to Mohammad Abbas at long-on.
Information
Jansen slams his 3rd Test fifty
Playing his 17th Test (27 innings), Jansen has raced to 506 runs at 23. This was his 3rd Test fifty. In the ongoing series, he owns 80 runs at 40. As per ESPNcricinfo, 289 of his runs have come at home (AVG: 24.08).