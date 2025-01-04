What's the story

South Africa posted a mammoth score of 615 in the first innings of the 2nd Test against Pakistan at Newlands in Cape Town.

Resuming the day on 316/4, SA added more misery on Pakistan.

Ryan Rickelton, who started the day on 176*, went on to smash 259.

Kyle Verreynne also played a key role in South Africa's dominance, scoring his fourth Test century.

Thereafter, it was Marco Jansen, who thwarted the visitors with a knock of 62 from 54 balls.