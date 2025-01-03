Summarize Simplifying... In short Smith's catch of Kohli's ball, which deflected to Labuschagne, sparked controversy after the umpire ruled in Kohli's favor, stating the ball had touched the ground first.

Despite this, Smith insisted the catch was clean, a sentiment echoed by former cricket figures Michael Vaughan and Justin Langer.

However, Kohli's reprieve was short-lived as he was dismissed for 17 in the second session.

Kohli was dropped on 0 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Smith disagrees with umpire's decision on Kohli's catch in Sydney

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:42 am Jan 03, 202509:42 am

What's the story The opening day of the fifth Test between India and Australia in Sydney, was marred by a controversial incident involving Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. On his first delivery, Kohli narrowly escaped being dismissed for a golden duck. The contentious moment came when Scott Boland bowled a short ball around off stump, which Kohli edged toward second slip where Smith was fielding.

Review initiated

Smith's catch attempt leads to umpire review

Smith lunged forward to catch the ball, which deflected toward Marnus Labuschagne at fourth slip who completed the catch. This resulted in an immediate celebration from the Australian team, with Smith signaling for a review. However, after several replays, the TV umpire ruled in favor of Kohli. The third umpire determined that the ball had touched the ground before deflecting toward Labuschagne.

Persistent belief

Smith stands by his claim of clean catch

Despite the umpire's decision, Smith stood by his belief that the catch was clean. Speaking to cricket.com.au after the morning session, he said, "100%. No denying it whatsoever," when asked if he thought Kohli was out. This controversial call sparked a heated debate between Kohli and Smith, adding to the day's drama. The incident also divided opinions on social media over the legitimacy of the catch.

Early dismissal

Kohli's reprieve short-lived, dismissed early in 2nd session

Despite the reprieve, Kohli's innings was cut short as he was dismissed for 17 in the second session. He fell once again to a delivery outside off stump from Boland. The ball was caught by slip fielder Beau Webster, ending Kohli's time at the crease. This dismissal underscored the significance of the earlier controversial call and its impact on India's performance in this crucial match.

Disagreement voiced

Former cricketing figures question umpire's decision

Notably, the umpire's decision was not just questioned by Smith, but also former England captain Michael Vaughan and ex-Australia coach Justin Langer. Both took to Twitter and a commentary stint with 7Cricket respectively, to state that they believed Kohli was out. This only added to the debate over the controversial call and its effect on the ongoing Test match between India and Australia.

Here is the video!