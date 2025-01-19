What's the story

Pakistan registered a thumping 127-run win over the West Indies in the first Test of their two-match series, in Multan.

The win was primarily set up by spinner Sajid Khan's brilliant show, who took five wickets for 50 runs in the 4th innings.

He ended up with match figures of nine wickets for 115 runs and was awarded the Player of the Match.

Here are the details and stats.