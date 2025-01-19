Pakistan secure 127-run victory against West Indies in 1st Test
What's the story
Pakistan registered a thumping 127-run win over the West Indies in the first Test of their two-match series, in Multan.
The win was primarily set up by spinner Sajid Khan's brilliant show, who took five wickets for 50 runs in the 4th innings.
He ended up with match figures of nine wickets for 115 runs and was awarded the Player of the Match.
Here are the details and stats.
Spin supremacy
Pakistan's spinners dominate across both West Indies innings
Pakistan's spinners ran riot in Multan, picking all 20 wickets.
WI managed 137 in their first innings and then folded for a paltry 123 in their 2nd outing.
They fell way off the mark in a target of 251 runs.
Noman Ali claimed a fifer in WI's first innings with Sajid taking 4 scalps.
Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took four scalps in WI's 2nd innings.
Noman claimed one wicket for 42 runs as Sajid ruled the show with a fifer.
Summary
Summary of the match
Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan hammered fifties in Pakistan's score of 230 in the 1st innings.
For the Windies, Jomel Warrican and Jayden Seales picked three-fers.
West Indies faltered for 137 in response. Warrican managed a gutsy 31. For Pakistan, Noman took 5/39 whereas Sajid claimed 4/65.
Pakistan suffered in the 3rd innings, faltering for 157. Shan Masood was the lone half-centurion.
Warrican claimed a record-breaking seven-wicket haul.
WI perished for 123 thereafter as Pakistani spinners were in control.
Athanaze
Athanaze was the lone half-centurion during the chase
Alick Athanaze was the only West Indies player to score a half-century in the match, scoring 55.
He also added 41 runs for the sixth wicket with Tevin Imlach.
His 55 in the 4th innings was laced with 7 fours. He faced 68 balls.
In 12 matches, Athanaze owns 621 runs at 27. This was his 4th fifty in Tests.
He scored a 24-ball six in his side's first innings.
Shakeel
Saud Shakeel slams his 9th fifty in Tests
Pakistan, who were down to 46/4 in the 1st innings, finished on 143/4 at stumps on Day 1 after a delayed start.
On Day 2, the hosts got to 230. Notably, Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan added 141 runs for the fifth wicket.
Shakeel's 84 was laced with six fours (157 balls). Shakeel fell for two runs in the 3rd innings.
He owns 1,613 runs at 52.03 (50s: 9, 100s: 4).
As per ESPNcricinfo, Shakeel owns 1,105 runs at home.
Rizwan
Rizwan slams his 11th half-century in Tests
Rizwan smashed 71 in the 1st innings. He consumed 133 balls. In the 3rd innings, he scored a paltry two runs.
Playing his 38th Test, Rizwan has amassed 2,199 runs at 40.72. In addition to three tons, he owns 11 fifties.
In three matches versus West Indies, Rizwan has raced to 167 runs at 40-plus. This was his maiden Test fifty against WI.
Rizwan is closing in on 1,000 Test runs at home (948).
Information
Masood hits a half-century in 3rd innings
Pakistan's Masood, who scored 11 in the first innings, chipped in with a score of 52 next. In 41 matches, he owns 2,363 runs at 30.68. He hammered his 11th fifty in Test cricket (100s: 6).
Warrican
Best figures by a visiting spinner in Pakistan
Warrican claimed 3/69 in Pakistan's score of 230 and backed that up with figures worth 7/32 in the 3rd innings.
He ended with 10 wickets in the contest.
In 18 matches, he owns 64 wickets at 30.34. He claimed his maiden five-wicket haul (7/32) and a first 10-wicket match haul.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Warrican's 7/32 are the best figures by a visiting spinner in Pakistan in Test cricket. He went past England's Phil Edmonds's 7/66 at Karachi in 1978.
Records
More records for Warrican
Overall, Warrican's figures are the third-best among visiting bowlers in Pakistan and the best since Sri Lanka's Ravi Ratnayeke's 8/83 in 1985.
India's Kapil Dev (8/85 in Lahore, 1983) is the only other touring bowler with an innings 8-fer on Pakistan soil.
The 32-year-old also completed 350 First-Class wickets (now 359). He averages 20.94 in FC cricket as he took his 22nd fifer in the 3rd innings.
Duo
Key numbers of Noman and Sajid
Noman finished with six wickets in the Test. In 18 matches, he has raced to 73 scalps at 26.49. He picked his 7th five-wicket haul in the 2nd innings.
Overall, he has 420 wickets in First-Class cricket at 26.13. He owns 30 fifers.
Sajid picked nine wickets in total. He went past 50 Test scalps for Pakistan (53). He averages 27.73.
Sajid took his 3rd four-fer and fourth fifer in this Test.
Information
Abrar claims his 5th four-fer in Tests
Abrar managed his 5th four-fer in Tests after taking 4/27 in the 4th innings. With 5 scalps in this match, he owns 44 wickets from nine matches at 34.34.
Information
Babar Azam suffers twin failures in this match
After impressing in the Test tour of South Africa, Babar Azam faltered for his side, scoring 8 and 5. He has flopped big time at home in his last 4 Tests, scoring 0, 22, 31, 11, 30, 5, 8 and 5.
Post-match reflections
Captains reflect on team performances and improvements
After the match, Pakistan's skipper Masood lauded his spinners but also emphasized the need to improve batting.
"The spinners were clinical and Abrar along with Noman and Sajid was great," Masood said.
"Batting was tough on this pitch but we still need to add more runs with the last few wickets and there are improvements to be made."
His West Indies counterpart Kraigg Brathwaite asked his batters to have faith in their abilities going forward.