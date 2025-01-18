What's the story

The West Indies cricket team bowled out Pakistan for 230 runs in their first innings of the 1st Test being held in Multan.

Pakistan, who were down to 46/4, finished on 143/4 at stumps on Day 1 after a delayed start.

On Day 2, the hosts managed to reach a total of 230. Notably, Saud Shakeel and Rizwan added 141 runs for the fifth wicket.

Rizwan ended up with a knock of 71. Here are the details.