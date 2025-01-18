Mohammad Rizwan slams his 11th half-century in Tests: Key stats
What's the story
The West Indies cricket team bowled out Pakistan for 230 runs in their first innings of the 1st Test being held in Multan.
Pakistan, who were down to 46/4, finished on 143/4 at stumps on Day 1 after a delayed start.
On Day 2, the hosts managed to reach a total of 230. Notably, Saud Shakeel and Rizwan added 141 runs for the fifth wicket.
Rizwan ended up with a knock of 71. Here are the details.
Key partnership
Rizwan and Shakeel's partnership highlights Pakistan's innings
A determined unbeaten 97-run partnership for the fifth wicket between the two halted the visitors' progress on Day 1.
This crucial alliance ensured that Pakistan ended the day on a positive note, regaining some control over the proceedings.
On Day 2, the duo added another 44 runs. Kevin Sinclair broke the stand.
Pakistan were 187/5 when Shakeel departed.
Shortly thereafter, Rizwan perished as well with Pakistan collapsing at 200/8.
Kevin Sinclair trapped Rizwan leg before.
Innings collapse
Pakistan collapse after Shakeel's dismissal
After Shakeel's dismissal, Pakistan's innings started crumbling. Salman Agha was deceived by Jomel Warrican and dismissed soon after.
A miscommunication between Rizwan and spinner Noman Ali saw the latter being run out, putting Pakistan in a precarious position.
Rizwan's own innings ended after a reverse sweep off the next delivery, further weakening Pakistan's stance in the match.
From 187/4, Pakistan were reduced to 200/8. Shakeel, Agha, Noman and Rizwan departed in this phase.
Stats
Maiden Tests fifty against West Indies for Rizwan
Rizwan's 71 was laced with nine fours. He faced 133 balls.
Playing his 38th Test, Rizwan has amassed 2,197 runs at 41.45. In addition to three tons, he owns 11 fifties.
In three matches versus West Indies, Rizwan has raced to 165 runs at 41.25. This was his maiden Test fifty against WI.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rizwan is closing in on 1,000 Test runs at home (946). He averages 43 (100s: 3, 50s: 2).