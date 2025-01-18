Saud Shakeel slams his 9th fifty in Tests: Key stats
What's the story
The West Indies cricket team managed to restrict Pakistan to a total of 230 runs in their first innings of the first Test being held in Multan.
Pakistan, who were down to 46/4, finished on 143/4 at stumps on Day 1 after a delayed start.
On Day 2, the hosts managed to reach a total of 230. Notably, Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan added 141 runs for the fifth wicket.
Shakeel led the charge for Pakistan. Here's more.
Stand
Shakeel and Rizwan's partnership helps Pakistan
A determined unbeaten 97-run partnership for the fifth wicket between the two halted the visitors' progress on Day 1.
This crucial alliance ensured that Pakistan ended the day on a positive note, regaining some control over the proceedings.
On Day 2, the duo added another 44 runs before Shakeel departed. Kevin Sinclair broke the stand.
Shakeel was dismissed after scoring 84 runs. Pakistan were 187/5 when Shakeel departed.
Rizwan (71) followed suit shortly thereafter.
Information
Shakeel averages a stunning 61.27 on home soil
Shakeel's 84 was laced with six fours. He consumed 157 balls. Playing his 18th Test, he owns 1,611 runs at 53.70. This was his 9th Test fifty (100s: 4). As per ESPNcricinfo, Shakeel now owns 1,103 runs at home, averaging 61.27. This was his 7th fifty at home (100s: 3).