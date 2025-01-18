What's the story

The West Indies cricket team managed to restrict Pakistan to a total of 230 runs in their first innings of the first Test being held in Multan.

Pakistan, who were down to 46/4, finished on 143/4 at stumps on Day 1 after a delayed start.

On Day 2, the hosts managed to reach a total of 230. Notably, Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan added 141 runs for the fifth wicket.

Shakeel led the charge for Pakistan. Here's more.