Rishabh Pant, Scott Boland rise in ICC Test Rankings
What's the story
Indian batter Rishabh Pant and Australia's Scott Boland have made giant leaps in the latest ICC Test Rankings after their stellar performances in the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Pant has returned to the top 10 among batters, while Boland has made a sensational entry into the top 10 bowlers.
South Africa's Temba Bavuma also witnessed a jump in his ranking after scoring a century against Pakistan.
Pant's rise
Pant's remarkable comeback in ICC Test rankings
Pant, who had earlier slipped out of the top 10, made a strong comeback with his Sydney Test performance.
He scored a quickfire 61 off just 33 balls in the second innings, having added another 40 runs in the first.
This performance saw him jump three places up to ninth position with 739 rating points.
Boland's ascent
Boland's spectacular rise in ICC Test rankings
Boland, the star of the Sydney Test, jumped an incredible 29 places after taking a match haul of 10 wickets. This included a six-wicket haul in the second innings.
He now shares the ninth spot with Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the bowlers' rankings, both having accumulated 745 rating points.
This massive jump sees Boland debuting in the top 10 of ICC Test bowlers.
Bowlers's rankings
Bumrah and Cummins top the ICC Test bowlers' list
Jasprit Bumrah continues to rule the bowlers' rankings with a career-best 908 rating points after his Sydney heroics.
Australia's Pat Cummins has moved a place up to the second position, while Kagiso Rabada holds the third spot.
Josh Hazlewood, who missed the last two Tests against India, slipped two places down to the fourth.
All-rounders' rankings
Jansen, Jadeja lead in ICC Test all-rounder rankings
In the all-rounder category, South Africa's Marco Jansen jumped to second with a career-best 294 rating points. However, Jadeja continues to rule the roost at the top of this list.
Meanwhile, South Africa's Test skipper Temba Bavuma jumped three places to sixth in the batters' rankings. He slammed a brilliant and match-winning century against Pakistan in Cape Town.