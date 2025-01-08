What's the story

Indian batter Rishabh Pant and Australia's Scott Boland have made giant leaps in the latest ICC Test Rankings after their stellar performances in the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Pant has returned to the top 10 among batters, while Boland has made a sensational entry into the top 10 bowlers.

South Africa's Temba Bavuma also witnessed a jump in his ranking after scoring a century against Pakistan.